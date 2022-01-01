Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups
    Publish date:

    The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.
    Author:

    The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will be playing against each other in D.C. on Saturday evening.  

    For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.    

    The full starting lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

    The full starting lineup for the Wizards can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Bulls come into the game with a 23-10 record in 33 games, and are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    After missing the postseason every year since 2017, they appear on the verge of breaking that drought this season. 

     As for the Wizards, they come into the game with an 18-17 record. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

