Bulls And Wizards Starting Lineups
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will be playing against each other in D.C. on Saturday evening.
For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full starting lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The full starting lineup for the Wizards can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bulls come into the game with a 23-10 record in 33 games, and are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
After missing the postseason every year since 2017, they appear on the verge of breaking that drought this season.
As for the Wizards, they come into the game with an 18-17 record.
