Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

The Chicago Bulls are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bulls come into the game on a three-game losing streak, but are still the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are without key starters in their backcourt in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, who are both ruled out for the game.

At 27-14 on the season, they have a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets, and if the Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and the Bulls lose to the Grizzlies, they will lose their top spot in the east.

