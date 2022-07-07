Chicago Bulls Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls have announced that they have signed two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond.

Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

During his career he has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

In 73 games he averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season.

As for the Bulls, they had been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, but they fell off at the end of the year.

They finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.