Skip to main content
Chicago Bulls Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

Chicago Bulls Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

The Chicago Bulls have announced that they have signed Andre Drummond. The former All-Star spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Chicago Bulls have announced that they have signed Andre Drummond. The former All-Star spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls have announced that they have signed two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond. 

Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.   

During his career he has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. 

In 73 games he averaged 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season. 

As for the Bulls, they had been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, but they fell off at the end of the year. 

They finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games. 

USATSI_17210383_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Latest Report About Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_12170435_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_18374859_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17537115_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After Huge Decision About His Future

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17525984_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Officially Announce Trade Involving A Former All-Star

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_13035526_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Summer League Rosters Tracker

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago