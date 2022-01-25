Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

The Chicago Bulls are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls had been the first seed in the Eastern Conference for quite some time, but on Friday they lost the top spot.

They have been dealing with injuries as of late, and are currently the third seed in the east with a 28-17 record in 45 games played.

Currently, they are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed, while they are one-game behind the Miami Heat for the top spot.

As for the Thunder, they are the 14th seed with a 14-32 record.

