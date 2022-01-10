Skip to main content
Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Chicago Bulls are in Texas taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Bulls against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Coming into the game, the Bulls are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-10 record in 36 games. 

They have not been to the postseason since the 2017 season, and that appears as if it will change this season. 

The additions of DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball over the offseason have proved to be huge. 

As for the Mavs, they come into the game with a 21-18 record, and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference. 

