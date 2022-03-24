Bulls Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pelicans
The Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Chicago Bulls are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The full lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-30 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are on the verge of making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
