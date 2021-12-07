Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Bucks On Monday
    Publish date:

    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Bucks On Monday

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Wisconsin to play the Bucks on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Cavs are a surprising 13-11 in their first 24 games. 

    They have missed the playoffs every year since they made the NBA Finals in 2018 with LeBron James. 

    However, this season they look like a team that could contend for the play-in tournament, or even an outright playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 

    As for the Bucks, they are coming off of winning the NBA Championship, and are off to a 15-9 start in their first 24 games of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

    just now
    USATSI_17286863_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Spurs-Suns Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Magic-Warriors Game

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16376754_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_11475348_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
    News

    Huge News About The Availability Of Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Before They Play The Nuggets

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17269709_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_17269930_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game

    5 hours ago