Cavs' Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Wisconsin to play the Bucks on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Cavs are a surprising 13-11 in their first 24 games.

They have missed the playoffs every year since they made the NBA Finals in 2018 with LeBron James.

However, this season they look like a team that could contend for the play-in tournament, or even an outright playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Bucks, they are coming off of winning the NBA Championship, and are off to a 15-9 start in their first 24 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Related stories on NBA basketball