    January 1, 2022
    The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Reportedly Traded For A Former All-Star
    According to The Athletic's Shams Chariana, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo.
    According to The Athletic's Shams Chariana the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo. 

    The tweet from Chariana with the report can be seen embedded below. 

    Chariana's tweet said: "The Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Important and timely acquisition for Cleveland to shore up the point guard position amid injuries."

    The Cavs have not made the playoffs since 2018 when they had LeBron James, but this season they are currently 20-15 and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    They are also just two-games behind the Miami Heat for the fourth seed. 

    Recently, starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL, and the Cavs announced that he would miss the rest of the season. 

    Trading for Rondo makes sense, because he is a four-time All-Star and two time NBA Champion, who has experience running an offense for many different teams. 

    At 35-years-old he is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while playing 16.1 minutes per game  

