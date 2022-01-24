Nuggets And Pistons Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Colorado on Sunday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full starting lineup for the Pistons can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pistons come into the game with one of the worst records in the entire NBA at 11-34 in 45 games.
They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Nuggets, they are sixth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 23-21 record in 44 games played.
They are 12-9 in the 21 games that they have played at home.
