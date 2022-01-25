Nuggets Starting Lineup And Injury Report For Game With Pistons
The Denver Nuggets are in Detroit to play the Pistons on Tuesday night.
The Denver Nuggets are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.
The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Meanwhile, their injury report for the two players who had statuses that were up in the air for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Will Barton has been ruled out for the game, and Jeff Green will be active.
The Nuggets come into Tuesday night with a 24-21 record in 45 games, and are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have somewhat underperformed, but have also dealt with a lot of injures this season to key players.
