Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat
The Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Miami against the Heat.
The Denver Nuggets are in Miami, Florida, to play the Heat on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
Nikola Jokic had been questionable, but he is active and will start.
The full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets have had injuries all season long, and are off to a slow start to the season with a 9-10 record in their first 19 games.
They were swept in the second round of the playoffs last season.
As for the Heat, they are off to a good start to the season after being swept in the first round of the playoffs last season.
They are 13-7 in their first 20 games.
