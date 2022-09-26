The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a solid season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic won his second straight MVP Award, but the team dealt with injuries, so they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in just five games.

The team will begin training camp on Tuesday and play their first preseason game on Oct. 3rd at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Around this time of the calendar, teams around the league make a lot of moves at the back of their rosters.

On Sunday, the Nuggets waived Justin Tillman (h/t Hoops Rumors).

The 26-year-old played his college basketball for the Virginia Commonwealth.

During his final season, he averaged 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest in 33 games.

He did not get drafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Last season, Tillman played in 28 regular season games for the College Park Skyhawks and averaged 23.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest,

In 14 Showcase Cup games, he averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Those numbers are impressive so he could be a good candidate for a ten-day contract during the season.

The Nuggets will play their first game of the regular season Oct. 19th when they go to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

If healthy, the Nuggets could be a contender in the Western Conference; they have a loaded roster with Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.