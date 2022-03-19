Pistons And Cavs Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Saturday evening.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons are facing off on Sunday night in Ohio, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Pistons come into the game as the 14th seed in the east with a 19-51 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.  

As for the Cavs, they come into the night as the sixth seed in the east with a 40-30 record in 70 games.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

