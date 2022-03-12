Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Detroit Pistons are in Boston to play the Celtics on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pistons against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

This season, they have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA, but have been playing much better as of late.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-48 record in 66 games played.

Last season, moved on from several veteran players such as Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and entered into a rebuilding mode.

They used the first overall pick to draft Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

