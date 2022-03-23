Pistons Starting Lineup Against The Hawks
The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Pistons against the Hawks on Wednesday evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pistons come into the game as the last place team in the Eastern Conference (15th seed) with a 19-53 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are on a two-game losing streak, and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
Last season, the Pistons entered a rebuilding mode when they moved on from veterans and former All-Stars Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.
