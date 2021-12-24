Watch The Incredible Highlight By Otto Porter And Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, and during the first quarter they had a sensational highlight.
Otto Porter had a block, and then Steph Curry drilled a three-pointer.
The impressive sequence can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.
The Warriors have been sensational this season with a 25-6 record in their first 31 games, and only trail the Phoenix Suns by a half-game for the best record in the Western Conference (and the best record in the entire NBA).
After missing he postseason for two straight seasons, the Warriors once again look like they are going to be one of the teams competing for a title.
As for the Grizzlies, they have been one of the best surprises in the NBA with a 19-13 record.
