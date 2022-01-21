Skip to main content
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Best Game Of The Season

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Best Game Of The Season

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Detroit Pistons 102-86 at home on Tuesday evening, and Klay Thompson had his best game of the season.  

The five-time All-Star was playing in only fifth game in over two seasons, and he went off for 21 points in just 22 minutes. 

He also shot 6/13 from the field, and 3/8 from the three-point range.  

Thompson spoke to reporters after the game, and a clip from his postgame presser can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

"Just to be able to run up and down the court again, and shoot the ball, play defense, I had a great time tonight," Thompson told reporters after the game. "I wish I made a couple more shots, but I just had a great time, that was fun."   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17527348_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Pistons

1 minute ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Is It Time To Worry About The Knicks?

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17448881_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What The Warriors Did At Practice

42 minutes ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

59 minutes ago
USATSI_17095967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17500168_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17190559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17532225_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Cavs

1 hour ago