    • December 4, 2021
    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Suns
    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Suns

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup against the Phoenix Suns.
    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.  

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    NBA fans are in for a treat, because these are the two best teams in the NBA, and they also just faced each other on Tuesday night when the Suns won 104-96. 

    The Suns come into the game with a 19-3 record, while the Warriors are 18-3. 

    After beating the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening, the Suns have won an outstanding 18-games in a row.  

    The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, which ended their long playoff drought, while the Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two years after making the NBA Finals for five straight years. 

