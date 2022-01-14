Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

The Golden State Warriors are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are coming into the game on the second end of a back-to-back after losing 118-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Even with the tough loss, the Warriors are still 30-11 on the season in 41 games, and they are the second seed in the Western Conference.

They have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but had made the NBA Finals in the five seasons prior.

As for the Bulls, they are 27-12, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have not been to the postseason since 2017.

Related stories on NBA basketball