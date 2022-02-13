Warriors Starting Lineup For Saturday Night

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors are hosing the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Saturday night, and for the game their starting lineup has been announced. 

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Lakers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors had been on a nine-game winning streak, but have now lost their last two games against the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks. 

However, they are still 8-2 in their last ten games.  

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record in 56 games. 

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they are now back to being one of the best team in the NBA. 

Before their playoff drought, they had won three NBA Championships and made the NBA Finals five seasons in a row. 

