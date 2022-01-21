Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pacers
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-12 record in 44 games.
They are currently 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.
Prior to this season, they had missed the playoffs two straight seasons.
This year they appear as if they are back to being a legitimate title contender, and with the return of Klay Thompson, their chances are even better of returning to the NBA Finals.
