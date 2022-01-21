Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-12 record in 44 games.  

They are currently 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.  

Prior to this season, they had missed the playoffs two straight seasons.  

This year they appear as if they are back to being a legitimate title contender, and with the return of Klay Thompson, their chances are even better of returning to the NBA Finals. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17500168_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

just now
USATSI_17190559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Status For Pacers-Warriors Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_12670982_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Pacers-Warriros Game

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17532225_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Cavs

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Devin Booker And Chris Paul's Pregame Outfits

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

1 hour ago
USATSI_16013268_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

2 hours ago
USATSI_17512152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devonte' Graham's Status For Pelicans-Knicks Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17210348_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

2 hours ago