Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the New York Knicks on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, which ended their nine-game winning streak.

However, they are still 9-1 in their last ten games and 41-14 in 55 games this season.

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference, and trail the Phoenix Suns by 3.5 games in the standings.

As for the Knicks, they are in the middle of a huge slump and have lost four games in a row, while also losing eight out of their last ten games.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-31 record in 55 games.

