Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Kicks.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Kicks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the New York Knicks on Thursday night in San Francisco, California, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, which ended their nine-game winning streak. 

However, they are still 9-1 in their last ten games and 41-14 in 55 games this season. 

Currently, they are the second seed in the Western Conference, and trail the Phoenix Suns by 3.5 games in the standings.   

As for the Knicks, they are in the middle of a huge slump and have lost four games in a row, while also losing eight out of their last ten games.  

They are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-31 record in 55 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

17 seconds ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16903451_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Knicks

19 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

20 minutes ago
USATSI_16407324_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Reportedly Trade For Former Player

20 minutes ago
USATSI_16407323_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

21 minutes ago
USATSI_16407368_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Finals Rematch Against The Bucks

51 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Players Available For The Nets Against The Wizards

56 minutes ago