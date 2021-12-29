Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA (27-6) after defeating the Phoenix Suns on Christmas in Arizona.

On Tuesday, they will look to build upon that record when they host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

After making the NBA Finals five seasons in a row and winning three titles, the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

However, this season they have returned to being one of the premier teams in the entire NBA.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the game with a 16-16 record.

