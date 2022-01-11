Rockets Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

Skip to main content
The Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Texas on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full starting lineup for the Rockets against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the Western Conference with an 11-30 record, and a spot as the 15th seed in the conference. 

They had been a contender for years, but traded away superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets during last year's regular season

Now they are in rebuilding mode, and have some nice intriguing young players, but remain very far away from competing. 

Meanwhile, the 76ers come into Monday night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference at 22-16.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

