Rockets Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Texas on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Rockets against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the Western Conference with an 11-30 record, and a spot as the 15th seed in the conference.

They had been a contender for years, but traded away superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets during last year's regular season

Now they are in rebuilding mode, and have some nice intriguing young players, but remain very far away from competing.

Meanwhile, the 76ers come into Monday night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference at 22-16.

