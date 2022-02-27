Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night in Texas, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Rockets against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the Western Conference.

They're 15-44 record in 59 games has them as the 15th seed in the west.

The franchise is in a rebuilding mode after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season,.

As for the Clippers, they come into the game with a 31-31 record in the 62 games that they have played, and they are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

