Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Cavs

The New York Knicks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

Coming into Monday, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 23-24 record in 47 games played on the season.

As for the Cavs, they have been one of the best surprises in the NBA.

Through their first 47 games they are an impressive 28-19, and currently the fifth seed in the east.

