Here's What Evan Fournier Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Mavs

The New York Knicks defeated the Dallas Mavericks in New York city on Wednesday evening, and after the game Evan Fournier sent out a tweet.

The post from Fournier can be seen embedded below.

The Knicks won the game 108-85 to advance to 21-21 on the season in 42 games, and they are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Fournier had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in the game.

The biggest performance of the night for the Knicks came from RJ Barrett, who had 32 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Knicks are now back to .500 on the season after a disappointing start to the year.

As for the Mavericks, they fell to 22-19 on the season in 41 games, and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

