The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player

The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have waived Jay Scrubb, who was on a two-way contract with the team.

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Clippers are being viewed as one of the favorites to win the Western Conference and possibly make the NBA Finals, which would be the team’s first ever appearance in the NBA Finals.

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard healthy, the Clippers are a force to be reckoned with, but this has not stopped this franchise from making moves in the offseason.

On Wednesday, the Clippers announced that they have waived third-year guard Jay Scrubb.

After being drafted 55th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, Scrubb was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he signed a two-way contract for the 2020-21 season. He then signed another two-way deal with the team for the 2021-22 season, but he only played in 18 games this past season due to surgery to repair the plantar plate in his right foot.

Scrubb, 21, has played in a total of 22 NBA games early on in his career, averaging 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and shooting 39.0% from the floor in about 9.3 minutes per game.

In 10 G League games this past season, Scrubb averaged 19.8 points and 5.0 rebounds on 46.4% shooting. Should Jay Scrubb remain unsigned between now and the start of the 2022-23 regular season, his rights will be retained by the Clippers organization and he will be eligible to play for the Ontario Clippers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate.

After waiving Scrubb on Wednesday, the Clippers now have 17 players on their offseason roster. 

News

