The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player

The Los Angeles Clippers will play their first preseason game on Sept. 30 against Maccabi Ra'anana in Seattle, Washington.

With the season coming up, teams around the NBA have been making many roster moves before training camp.

On Friday (via the NBA's transaction log), the Clippers waived Keaton Wallace.

Early this month, J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that he signed with the Clippers on an Exhibit 10 contract.

A lot of times, players sign these kinds of deals for training camp and then get waived shortly after.

If the player then spends a certain amount of time with the NBA team's G League affiliate, there is usually a financial bonus.

Wallace played his college basketball for UTSA and averaged 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest in 125 career games.

He did not get selected in the 2021 NBA Draft but played this past season in the G League.

In 31 regular season games, he averaged 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

He also played in two playoff games and 13 Showcase Cup games.

In the Showcase Cup, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Overall, he played well in the G League and could be a candidate for a ten-day contract at some point during the season.

The Clippers will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers (they will be the road team for the game).