Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

They are playing without six players on Saturday, and the injury report for the game can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Grizzlies PR.

The Grizzlies have an impressive 26-14 record in 40 games this season.

Last year, they won their two games in the play-in tournament, which gave them the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz, but this year they appear to be a much better team than they were last season.

There is a real chance that they could get home-court advantage in the playoffs.

