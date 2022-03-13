Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

Skip to main content
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.     

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 46-22 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an outstanding 24-10 in 34 games played at home in Memphis. 

Last season, they made the first-round of the playoffs, but lost in just five games to the Utah Jazz. 

