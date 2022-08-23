The Miami Heat Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell

Over the offseason, there have been a lot of reports about Donovan Mitchell's future with the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference last season, but they once again had a big let down in the NBA Playoffs.

They lost in the first-round to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games (Doncic did not play in the first three games of the series).

On Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix had an interesting report about what he has been hearing regarding Mitchell.

Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!"

The Miami Heat had been rumored to be one of the teams interested in the former Louisville star, so it is intriguing that Gambadoro is hearing they are no longer interested.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game, and made his third straight trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

In 2021, the Jazz had been the best team in the entire NBA during the regular season, so they went into the playoffs as the top seed.

However, they lost in the second-round to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over this offseason, they have begun to make big changes regarding the roster.

They traded franchise cornerstone All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal that netted them picks and players.