OFFICIAL: Miami Heat Sign New Player

Heat's PR: "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Jamaree Bouyea. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

Bouyea played five seasons for San Francisco in college, and in 160 games he averaged 10.7 points per game on over 47% shooting from the field.

Heat's PR: "He previously played his entire collegiate career at the University of San Francisco, appearing in 160 games (105 starts), finishing as the school’s all-time leader in games played and wins while finishing third in assists and steals and fifth in points and field goals made. In his final season, Bouyea started all 34 games and averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.82 steals and 36.2 minutes. He earned All-WCC First Team honors and was named to the NABC All-District First Team."

The Heat finished the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made it all the way to the Conference Finals.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round.

In the Conference Finals, they took the Boston Celtics to seven games, but they lost on their home court in Game 7.

The Celtics then went to the NBA Finals and lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

In 2020, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.