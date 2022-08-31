The Miami Heat Just Made A Big Announcement

The Miami Heat are coming off of a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had a 53-29 record, and went a very impressive 29-12 in the 41 regular season home games in Miami.

In the NBA Playoffs, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round, and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round.

However, they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

They have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last few seasons.

In 2021, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs, but in 2020 they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, the Heat made an announcement that should have fans very excited for the 2023 season.

The Heat announced their "Classic jersey" for next season, which is a uniform that they originally started wearing in 1988.

Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 News added more context.

Manso: "The Heat unveil the classic jersey they’ll wear for 20 games this season. The team originally wore this jersey from 1988-1999, and the last time they wore these white throwbacks was in the 2015-16 season. They go on sale in the fall."

The Heat are a team that always seem to have some of the coolest jerseys in the league.

In addition, they will also likely be one of the best teams in the NBA again next year.

According to SISportsbook, they are a heavy favorite to win the Southeast Division (-200)

The division also features the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic.