The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing This Former All-Star

    November 29, 2021
    The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Going To Sign This Former All-Star
    The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Going To Sign This Former All-Star

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, DeMarcus Cousins "plans to sign a one-year-deal with the Milwaukee Bucks."
    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, DeMarcus Cousins "plans to sign a one-year-deal with the Milwaukee Bucks."

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks will be signing former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. 

    The tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.

    The article from Wojnarowski on ESPN about the deal can be read here. 

    Cousins spent the beginning of his career with the Sacramento Kings where he was a star. 

    Between his time with the Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans, he made four trips to the All-Star game.  

    However, the former Kentucky star who is now 31-years-old, has been dealing with injuries for the last few years.

    He has career averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. 

    He's played for the Kings, Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.  

    The Bucks are coming off of a winning the NBA Championship, and have a 12-8 record in their first 20 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

