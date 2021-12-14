Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Massachusetts against the Boston Celtics.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

On Sunday the Bucks beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City to advance to 18-10 in their first 28 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

They are coming of off a season where the NBA title for the first time in over 50 years, and they once again look like they will be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and have a real shot at defending their title.

As for the Celtics they come into the game with a 13-14 record, and are under. 500 on the season.

