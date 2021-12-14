Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics
    Publish date:

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics.
    Author:

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics.

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Massachusetts against the Boston Celtics.  

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    On Sunday the Bucks beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City to advance to 18-10 in their first 28 games of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    They are coming of off a season where the NBA title for the first time in over 50 years, and they once again look like they will be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and have a real shot at defending their title.

    As for the Celtics they come into the game with a 13-14 record, and are under. 500 on the season.

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16238607
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17345572_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_13915773_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wesley Matthews And George Hill's Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17345698_168388303_lowres
    News

    DeMarcus Cousins' Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17342836_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Heat

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17341711_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Aaron Gordon's Injury Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

    55 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Nuggets Game

    1 hour ago