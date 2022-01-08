Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks are in North Carolina taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Bucks against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 season.

They come into the game with a 26-15 record in 41 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference (both the Brooklyn Nets and the Bucks are 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed).

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 20-19 record in 39 games, and are the eighth seed in the east.

