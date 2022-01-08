Skip to main content
Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in North Carolina taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full starting lineup for the Bucks against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 season. 

They come into the game with a 26-15 record in 41 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference (both the Brooklyn Nets and the Bucks are 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed). 

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 20-19 record in 39 games, and are the eighth seed in the east. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17062208_168388303_lowres
