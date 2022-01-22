Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing the second end of a back-to-back when they host the Sacramento Kings in Wisconsin on Saturday night.

They defeated the Chicago Bulls 94-90 at home on Friday evening.

For Saturday's game they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and after winning the NBA title last season, they have a legitimate shot to get back to the NBA Finals this season.

On Saturday, they will be without their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out due to a knee injury.

The Kings come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

