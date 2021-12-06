The Milwaukee Bucks Signed This NBA Veteran

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed An NBA Veteran Who's Played For The Trail Blazers, Knicks, Jazz And Others
The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they signed Wesley Matthews on Friday, and the announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.
Matthews is in his 13th NBA season and has played for seven NBA teams over the course of his career.
One of those teams was the Bucks, who he last played for during the 2019-20 season.
He's also played for the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Kicks, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Saturday, Matthews played his first game of the season after signing with the Bucks, and he played 12 minutes scoring three points, grabbing one rebounding and blocking one shot.
The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won the NBA Championship, and are 15-9 on the season after defeating the Miami Heat 124-102.
