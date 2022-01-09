Timberwolves And Rockets Starting Lineups
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets have announced their starting lineups.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas on Sunday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The starting lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Rockets can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Timberwolves had to go a long stretch with a lot of players out due to health and safety protocols, but they now have those key players back and are on a three-game winning streak coming into Sunday night.
They are 19-20 on the season.
As for the Rockets, they come into the game with an 11-29 record.
