Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The starting lineup, and who is out for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.

The only player that have ruled out for the game is Jordan McLaughlin, who is out due to health and safety protocols.

Coming into the game, the Timberwolves are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-22 record in 42 games played.

They had a lot of their key players out a few weeks ago due to health and safety protocols, but they are now all back in the lineup.

The trio of D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns forms one of the best big threes in all of the NBA.

