Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Texas with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Timberwolves against the Mavericks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves come into the night as the hottest team in the NBA as winners of 10 out of their last 11 games.
They are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and now the sixth seed in the Western Conference after the Denver Nuggets fell to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.
On the year, they are 42-30 in the 72 games that they have played in so far.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.