Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Texas with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.    

The full lineup for the Timberwolves against the Mavericks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.     

The Timberwolves come into the night as the hottest team in the NBA as winners of 10 out of their last 11 games. 

They are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and now the sixth seed in the Western Conference after the Denver Nuggets fell to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening. 

On the year, they are 42-30 in the 72 games that they have played in so far.

