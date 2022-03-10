Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The full lineup and injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.

Patrick Beverley and Jared Vanderbilt were both ruled out for the game, while Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell will play.

The team comes into the game on a five-game winning streak, and they have gone 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

Right now, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 37-29 record in 66 games that they have played.

At home, they have an impressive 21-12 record in 33 games.

The Related stories on NBA basketball