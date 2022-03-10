Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

Skip to main content
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup. 

The full lineup and injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.      

Patrick Beverley and Jared Vanderbilt were both ruled out for the game, while Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell will play.   

The team comes into the game on a five-game winning streak, and they have gone 8-2 in their last ten games overall.   

Right now, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 37-29 record in 66 games that they have played. 

At home, they have an impressive 21-12 record in 33 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

