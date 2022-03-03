Skip to main content

Watch Seth Curry's Incredible Finish At The Rim In Nets-Raptors Game

Seth Curry had an incredible finish at the rim in Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 109-108 to the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Tuesday evening, for their second straight loss (the two teams played on Monday in Brooklyn and the Raptors also won).  

One of the bright spots for the Nets in the game was Seth Curry, who had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.   

Late in the fourth quarter, Curry had an incredible finish at the rim, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.  

Curry came over to the Nets in the blockbuster trade last month that involved superstars James Harden and Ben Simmons.   

The Nets had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this season, but a slump before the All-Star break dropped them to the eighth seed. 

They are currently 32-31 in 63 games.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17803538_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
26 seconds ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Seth Curry's Incredible Finish At The Rim In Nets-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17811642_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Knicks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701372_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17812059_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jrue Holiday's Incredible Game-Winner Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About The Availability Of Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar
12 hours ago
USATSI_11805790_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Should The Bucks Sign Tyreke Evans?

By Ben Stinar
12 hours ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Heat-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
12 hours ago
USATSI_17481610_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar
12 hours ago