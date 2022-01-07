Skip to main content
James Harden's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

James Harden sent out a tweet about Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. Irving made his season debut, and scored 22 points on 9/17 shooting.

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 24th win of the season when they defeated the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis by a score of 129-121 on Wednesday evening. 

The Nets also had their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving make his 2021-22 season debut, and he will now be a part-time player, and play in only road games. 

After the win, James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo of Irving, and the post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Harden. 

Harden's tweet has over 10,000 likes in less than 40 minutes.     

Irving had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting, while Harden went off for 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.   

The Nets advanced to 24-12, while the Pacers fell to 14-25.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

