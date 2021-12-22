Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    December 22, 2021
Watch Stephen A. Smith Go Off On A Rant About Kyrie Irving
    Watch Stephen A. Smith Go Off On A Rant About Kyrie Irving

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had strong words for Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday's episode of First Take.
    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had strong words for Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday's episode of First Take.

    The Brooklyn Nets recently announced that they would allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player and play in road games (he is not eligible to play home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the New York City vaccine mandate). 

    On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith had some strong words to say about the All-Star guard, and the clip of Smith talking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account (the clip is from First Take's Twitter account). 

    Smith tweeted out the clip and said: "I think this is a DISGRACEFUL move by the NETS!"   

    The Nets have not had Irving for any games this season, but are still at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-9 record in their first 30 games.    

    "This is a guy in Kyrie Irving that finds every excuse under the sun not to show up to work," Smith said on First Take. "Ladies and gentleman, Kyrie Irving has been in the NBA for ten-years. He has played more than 60-games, four times."  

    Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kyrie Irving

