Publish date:
Immanuel Quickley's Official Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game
Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
However, they will be without a very important player for the game.
Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for the game (conditioning) and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks come into the game with a 14-18 record in 32 games this season.
They had began the season 5-1.
As for the Hawks, they are 15-16 in 31 games this season.
The two teams are facing off in a rematch of last season's first round playoff series.
The Hawks won that series in just five games.
The Knicks were only able to win the second game of the series.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.