Immanuel Quickley's Official Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

However, they will be without a very important player for the game.

Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for the game (conditioning) and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks come into the game with a 14-18 record in 32 games this season.

They had began the season 5-1.

As for the Hawks, they are 15-16 in 31 games this season.

The two teams are facing off in a rematch of last season's first round playoff series.

The Hawks won that series in just five games.

The Knicks were only able to win the second game of the series.

