    December 25, 2021
    December 25, 2021
Immanuel Quickley's Official Status For Hawks-Knicks Christmas Game
    Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
    The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day in New York City at Madison Square Garden.  

    However, they will be without a very important player for the game.  

    Immanuel Quickley has been ruled out for the game (conditioning) and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Knicks come into the game with a 14-18 record in 32 games this season.

    They had began the season 5-1. 

    As for the Hawks, they are 15-16 in 31 games this season. 

    The two teams are facing off in a rematch of last season's first round playoff series. 

    The Hawks won that series in just five games. 

    The Knicks were only able to win the second game of the series. 

