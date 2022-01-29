Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

The New York Knicks are in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks were crushed by the Miami Heat in Florida in their last game, and are just 4-6 in their last ten games.

They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-26 record in 49 games.

After finishing last season as the fourth seed, they have underperformed so far this season.

As for the Bucks, they are the sixth seed in the east with a 30-20 record in 50 games, and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

