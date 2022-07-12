Knicks Officially Announce Signing Of Former Clippers Player

On Tuesday, the New York Knicks have officially announced the signing of Isaiah Hartenstein.

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center Isaiah Hartenstein. Terms of the deal were not disclosed."

The Knicks PR also shared a quote from team president Leon Rose about the signing.

"We are very excited to welcome Isaiah Hartenstein to the Knicks family," Rose said. "He's a versatile big man who impacts the game on both ends of the floor and who plays with a passion and energy that is contagious."

Hartenstein has played for the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season, he played 68 games for the Clippers and averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

At 24-years-old, he could prove to be a big pickup for the Knicks this season.

The team had a tough season last year finishing as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, which meant they did not make the play-in tournament or the NBA Playoffs.

The season was a massive let down, because the year prior they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and while they did lose to the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round, they looked like they were on a huge upward trajectory.

This past season, they had a lot of the same players, but just could not find the same magic that they had in 2021.