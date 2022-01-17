Skip to main content
Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Monday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.  

The Knicks come into the game as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-21 record in 43 games.  

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and are currently on a three-game winning streak. 

Last season, they were the fourth seed in the east, but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks in five games.  

As for the Hornets, they are 23-20 in 43 games on the year, and they are currently the seventh seed in the east. 

